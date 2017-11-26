Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday makes her le Bal debut with Reese Witherspoon’s daughter. See pics

Bollywood actor Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya, who has already floored her fans with stunning images on Instagram, made her society debut at Paris’ famed Bal des Debutantes. Her family and Ananya herself have been keeping us updated with her prep for the grand event and now we came across a photo of her posing with the other debutantes, which includes Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, Ava Phillippe. The 25th annual Bal des Debutantes took place on Saturday evening.

Also called ‘le Bal’, the event is the traditional “coming out” of 20 boys and 20 girls from across a dozen nationalities. The event was first held in 1992. Influential families across arts, politics, business and take part in the event which is an evening of couture, cavaliers and fundraising.

She was dressed by couturier Jean Paul Gaultier for the ball. Ananya wore a black and golden “firefly” dress designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for the rehearsal of the event. She was also spotted waltzing with cousin Ahaan Panday before the big day. Check out some of the pictures shared by Ananya’s mother Bhavna Panday and others:

Several young Indian ladies have made their debut at le Bal. Princess Adishree Singh of Jammu and Kashmir (2009), Shaiyara Devi of Kapurthala (2011), Isha Ambani (2011), Princess Askshita Bhanjdeo of Mayurbhanj and Jaisalmer (2013), and Jayati Modi (2016) are some of the Indian girls who have appeared for the event.

This year, le Bal saw two Indian faces - Princess Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur and Ananya.

Princess Gauravi will be wearing a sari-inspired couture gown by Tarun Tahiliani. Fine jewellery by Payal New York, an eponymous label by Indian-origin Payal Mehta, adorned each participant.

Earlier this year, there were reports that Ananya might make her Bollywood debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Karan Johar’s sequel to 2012 hit Student of The Year. However, that is not happening. Talking about his daughter’s entry in the film industry, Chunky had told HT, “Ananya finished her studies, and a couple of months back, she did tell me that she wants to get into films. Nowadays, you cannot tell your kids what to do. In fact, you have to listen to them. As a parent, give them great education and values and they will decide what to do in life. I would like to tell her that it’s important that you don’t imitate anyone else’s success story. You have to make your own story, and I would love to be known as Ananya Panday’s father.”

