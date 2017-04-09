 Clash of the titans! Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar releasing same day as Rajinikanth’s 2.0 | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Clash of the titans! Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar releasing same day as Rajinikanth’s 2.0

Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar is releasing the same day as Rajinikanth’s 2.0. Could this spell doom for any of the two films?

bollywood Updated: Apr 09, 2017 12:32 IST
Press Trust of India
Aamir Khan

Aamir or Rajini, what will be your choice this Diwali?

Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar is set to lock horns with Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 this Diwali.

Hindi movie critic and business analyst, Taran Adarsh, shared the news by tweeting, “#BreakingNews: Aamir Khan Productions’ #SecretSuperstar will now release in Diwali 2017. Zee Studios presents. Directed by Advait Chandan.”

Aamir was earlier supposed to release the film, which is made under his production, with Sanjay Dutt’s comeback movie Bhoomi on August 4.

However, Dutt later released a statement, saying, “Aamir is a dear friend and I wouldn’t want my comeback film to be pitted against his. In this industry, we should all make an effort to help each other.”

The final decision on the release date of Dutt’s film has not yet been announced.

Read more

Secret Superstar also features Dangal actor Zaira Wasim in the lead with Aamir in an extended cameo.

The previously announced release date of Secret Superstar was also one week prior to the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s next with Imtiaz Ali and Akshay’s Toilet-Ek Prem Katha.

It will be the second biggest box office clash after Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil this year.

