Combination of horror and sex doesn’t excite me: Saqib Saleem

Actor Saqib Saleem made his debut with a romantic role in Mujhse Fraaandship Karogi (2011) and then moved on to comedy with Mere Dad Ki Maruti (2013) followed by an intense role of a homosexual guy in Bombay Talkies (2013). Ask him if there is any genre that he doesn’t want to try ever and he promptly replies, “Erotica is one thing I don’t think I can pull off ever. These combinations of horror and sex don’t excite me, so that’s something I don’t even want to try. Not because I look down upon these films, but I think I am not fit for it.”

Read more

The 28-year-old actor who wants to do different roles, asserts that he has genuinely been trying and making a conscious effort to play something unique. “Once you grow up and become an actor, you get introduced to different genres. I don’t dislike any specific genre but I have my priorities set,” says the actor who will be next seen opposite actor Taapsee Pannu in a love story.

Saqib has been offered roles in the past, which were erotic in nature but he says he politely turned them down. “Those are things I don’t even talk about. I am very clear in my head. I may not know what I want to do in life, but I definitely know what I don’t want to do. I would rather wait and watch to see where life takes me. I am very sure of what I don’t want to do in my career.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more