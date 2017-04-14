 Comedian-actor Vir Das plans to take his stand-up show to Nigeria | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Comedian-actor Vir Das plans to take his stand-up show to Nigeria

Vir Das, the comedian who has acted in the big-ticket action film Shivaay and in Delhi Belly, wants to spread the message of cheer to Nigeria, where not many artists perform, given the political tension.

bollywood Updated: Apr 14, 2017 17:44 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Vir Das

Actor-comedian Vir Das played the role of a computer hacker, Wahab, in his last Bollywood film, Shivaay.

Comedian-actor Vir Das is on a mission to spread cheer all around the globe. Vir, who was last seen in the big-ticket action film Shivaay and before that in Delhi Belly and Go Goa Gone, is all set to travel the world with his latest stand-up routine. He has plans to perform in Nigeria, the African country that doesn’t attract many overseas artists because of its political tension.

“The entire idea behind having this tour is to bring a smile [on the face of] every individual. It makes me happy when I see people laugh their heart out and forget all their worries. One of the major reasons for me to visit Nigeria is to do the same and [put] a bright smile on the faces of as many people as I can,” says Vir. He is also trying to take the show to Brazil after Nigeria.

Vir began the tour in March and has already performed in cities such as New York, Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles in the US. The European leg of the tour begins in June. He is elated with the response he has got so far.

“This experience is something I can never forget,” says Vir. “The love that I’ve received so far is beyond expression. I have been to the US earlier, but this experience is different as it’s the first place of my world tour. I see fans appreciating me, and now I’m totally looking forward to the next destination, which is Europe,” he adds.

