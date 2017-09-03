Constant aim of Aamir Khan Productions is to make better product: Amit Trivedi

Aamir Khan Productions’ Secret Superstar is a film, which is based on music and had a lot to offer to music director Amit Trivedi. With Secret Superstar, Amit Trivedi has collaborated with Aamir Khan Productions for the very first time.

The recently released video of Main Kaun Hoon showcased the collaborative effort of the team who went on jamming together in order to achieve the perfect pitch. Amit Trivedi, while talking about his work front with AKP shared, “I have worked with Sir (Aamir Khan), the constant thing I have learned in AKP is all about bettering the product. It’s not about how perfect it is. I think the constant aim of AKP is to make it better and better.”

Aamir Khan Productions have been a trendsetter in Bollywood. From launching many talents over 16 years to being a record breaker at box office, AKP has always been an inspiration for everyone. Aamir Khan Productions upcoming venture Secret Superstar showcases Zaira Wasim aka Insia a teenager taking to anonymously chase of her dream of becoming a singer.

The film’s trailer and the very first song Main Kaun Hoon has been receiving much love from all quarters. Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on October 19th.