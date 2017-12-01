Daddy got me Fukrey Returns, says Natasa Stankovic

Serbian dancer and actress Natasa Stankovic says her performance in the song Dance dance in political crime drama film Daddy got her chance to be a part of Fukrey Returns.

“Bosco and Caesar choreographed the song Dance dance and that’s where we met for the first time. They was very happy with my work. Bosco was the one who liked my performance in Daddy, so he gave my name for Fukrey Returns,” Natasa said in a statement.

“Soon after that, I got a call and I was asked if I would be interested in doing a song in Fukrey Returns. I was very excited and grabbed the opportunity at one go.” she added.

Natasa, who started her career in Bollywood with Prakash Jha’s Satyagraha, has appeared in the Mehbooba song in Fukrey Returns alongside Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal and Varun Sharma.

Fukrey Returns is slated for a release on December 8.