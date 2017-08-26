Daddy: Will it be a game-changer film for Arjun Rampal?

Director of the upcoming film Daddy, Ashim Ahluwalia believes that actor Arjun Rampal is an under directed actor and has a lot more potential. “I think Arjun is very under directed actor, people haven’t directed him. I am sorry to say, but I just don’t see it. He has potential and I feel to actually maximise someone’s potential you need to know what they can offer, you have to be able to push them,” Ahluwalia said in a statement.

“If the director is always giving into the actor or the star then no one is going to direct them,” Ahluwalia added during the promotions of the film.

Arjun believes that “the relationship you have with your director” is of prime importance. “An actor-director relationship is like a marriage that happens; the two of them have to be on the same page. A director has a rhythm and every good director that I have worked with and in every film that I have performed my best is because I caught their rhythm,” said Arjun.

“It was very important for me to catch it because once I catch it being the key actor of the film, the other actors who come around also get on to that same rhythm. Once everything falls into place and everyone’s rhythm matches it works out. But I just feel we don’t spend enough time while preparing for a film,” he added.

In the film Arjun will be seen playing the lead role of Arun Gawli while south actor Aishwarya Rajesh will be seen playing the role of his wife Asha Gawli. Talking about the film Daddy, Arjun said, “Something like this has never been done before. No one has made a true story based film on a living gangster or someone who has gone away. This was the first time someone actually went out there and did it in a realistic manner. And that’s what made it exciting. Plus I was working with a director who is purist at heart, who is not going to compromise. He is going to fight with me and tell not to do something that is out of character. Here everything we have kept pure and real, the way it was meant to be,” he added.

Presented by Kundalini Entertainment, Daddy also stars Nishikant Kamat, Anand Ingale, Shrikant Yadav, Vijay Sanap and Abhimanyu Arun in pivotal roles. Scheduled to release on September 8, the film is an Indian political crime film based on the true story of Arun Gawli.