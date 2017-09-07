Daisy Shah: Stop asking me about Salman Khan and I’ll stop taking his name

Actor Daisy Shah is fuming over recent reports that claim she refused to promote her next film Ramratan saying that she is shooting an item number for Salman Khan-starrer Race 3.

The actor is quite amused about how Race 3 has come into the picture. “The film has not gone on floors and is in the process of scripting. Just because you have a mouth and nobody is stopping you, you can’t say whatever you want,” says Daisy, adding, “Mere muh se kabhi yeh nikla hi nahi hai. Pata nahi yeh kaun leak kar raha hai. I’ll definitely confront these people. If I was not in town for promotions, that doesn’t mean they can go around and give false stories.” Moreover, Daisy, says she isn’t interested in doing item songs.

Reports suggest makers didn’t make a hue and cry about the incident because of Salman’s involvement and Daisy’s proximity with him. “I don’t understand how Salman’s name is coming into this. He doesn’t even know these filmmakers. He’s way too busy in his own life and has no free time to get into anybody’s business,” says the actor, who feels the makers are trying to gain mileage using Salman’s name. Daisy, who made her acting debut with Salman Khan in Jai Ho (2014), says the superstar’s suggestion has been to not react to these reports and “royally ignore” them.

Asked about why people always feel that she never misses a chance to drop Salman Khan’s name whenever she gets a chance, Daisy retorts, “Stop asking me about Salman and I’ll stop taking his name. I have been asked questions (in all my interviews) about him, which leaves me in no other state than to answer. People are like we’ll ask you about him and then say she doesn’t talk about anything but Salman. Isn’t this ridiculous?”

Birmingham & London here we come!! #DaBanggTour kicks off on 16th September Can't wait to see you'll 😎 @barclaycardarena @theo2london #chillitickets A post shared by Daisy (@shahdaisy) on Aug 21, 2017 at 2:30am PDT

However, Daisy admits that she is “extremely close to Khan Family”, so she doesn’t really care when people talk ill about her equation with Salman. “Jab muh hai toh log bolenge hi. You have to start behaving like Ganpati… have big ears, small mouth, suno sabka, kam bolo, aanken choti rakho aur bura mat dekho. There’s no need to go out in public and give explanations. As long as you know what’s going on between two different individuals and what kind of relationship they share, I don’t feel that the world really needs to know about it.”

