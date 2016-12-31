 Dangal: Aamir Khan is the new Raj Kapoor, says Rishi Kapoor | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Dangal: Aamir Khan is the new Raj Kapoor, says Rishi Kapoor

bollywood Updated: Dec 31, 2016 17:15 IST
IANS, Mumbai
IANS, Mumbai
Highlight Story

Omkarjot Singh with his parents and Aamir Khan during shoot of Dangal at his home in Kila Raipur in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Rishi Kapoor has lauded Bollywood superstar Aamir Khans sports drama film Dangal and has tagged him as the “new Raj Kapoor”.

Dangal, which released on December 23, has tugged at the heartstrings of audiences for its powerful portrayal of the tale of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestling national champion who, much to the disapproval of his wife and his whole village, trained his daughters Geeta and Babita to wrestle.

Read more

Rishi took to Twitter on Saturday to laud Aamir’s acting and compared him with his late father and legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal is currently being praised by all and has even crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in just eight days since its release. The film -- backed by Disney India-- has collected Rs 216.12 crore at the domestic box office.

