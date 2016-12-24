Dangal box office collection day one: Aamir couldn’t beat Salman’s Sultan

Before Dangal’s release, trade pundits were worried about the film’s performance at the box office because demonetisation hit cinema halls too. But the film has opened to packed halls and rave reviews. The opening day figures of Dangal are out now, and the film is all set to win at the ticket windows. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the film’s business.

#Dangal wrestles demonetisation... Sets the BO on fire... Ends the lull phase... Fri ₹ 29.78 cr [incl ₹ 59 lacs from Tamil and Telugu]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2016

However, Dangal still couldn’t beat the first day performance of Salman Khan’s Sultan which garnered more than Rs 36 crore on its release day.

#Sultan Wed 36.54 cr, Thu 37.30 cr, Fri 31.50 cr. Total: ₹ 105.34 cr. India biz... Will continue its WINNING STREAK on Sat + Sun. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 9, 2016

Dangal is about former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, played by Aamir Khan, who trained his daughters to win medals for India in wrestling at international events.

Read more

Adarsh further tweeted that the film might easily cross the Rs 100 crore mark over the weekend.

#Dangal Sat and Sun biz will be higher... Word of mouth is terrific... Expected to cross ₹ 100 cr mark in first 3 days... India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2016

#Dangal - AUSTRALIA... Debuts at No 5 on Aus charts...

Thu A$ 5,800 [limited shows]

Fri A$ 245,079

Total: A$ 250,879 [₹ 1.22 cr] @Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2016

If seems like Bollywood is finally coming out of its demonetisation-induced slumber.