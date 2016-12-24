 Dangal box office collection day one: Aamir couldn’t beat Salman’s Sultan | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 24, 2016-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Dangal box office collection day one: Aamir couldn’t beat Salman’s Sultan

bollywood Updated: Dec 24, 2016 13:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

Aamir Khan’s Dangal is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Before Dangal’s release, trade pundits were worried about the film’s performance at the box office because demonetisation hit cinema halls too. But the film has opened to packed halls and rave reviews. The opening day figures of Dangal are out now, and the film is all set to win at the ticket windows. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the film’s business.

However, Dangal still couldn’t beat the first day performance of Salman Khan’s Sultan which garnered more than Rs 36 crore on its release day.

Dangal is about former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, played by Aamir Khan, who trained his daughters to win medals for India in wrestling at international events.

Read more

Adarsh further tweeted that the film might easily cross the Rs 100 crore mark over the weekend.

If seems like Bollywood is finally coming out of its demonetisation-induced slumber.

tags

more from bollywood

Recommended for you

<