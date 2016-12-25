Dangal box office day 2: Can Aamir Khan’s film hit Rs 100 crore by Sunday?

Aamir Khan’s Dangal continues its powerful run at the box office. After making Rs 29 crore on its opening day, the sports film has inched higher with earnings of Rs 34 crore on Saturday.

The total now stands at Rs 64 crore as of Saturday, with an additional Rs 28 crore from overseas markets.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the news on Saturday, adding that it looks likely the film will cross the coveted Rs 100 crore mark in its opening weekend.

#Dangal is UNSTOPPABLE... Does EXTRAORDINARY biz on Day 2... Fri 29.78 cr, Sat 34.82 cr. Total: ₹ 64.60 cr. [incl Tamil and Telugu]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 25, 2016

#Dangal - OVERSEAS - Till Friday: $ 4.2 million [₹ 28.49 cr]... Several screens yet to report... Best in UAE-GCC and N America. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2016

#Dangal Sat and Sun biz will be higher... Word of mouth is terrific... Expected to cross ₹ 100 cr mark in first 3 days... India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2016

Dangal is the story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat (played by Aamir Khan) and his daughters Geeta and Babita, whom he trained into international champions.

The film released to ecstatic reviews on December 23.

