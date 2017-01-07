Dangal continues box office dominance in third weekend, earns Rs 320.16 cr

Clearly unfazed by the pinch of demonetisation, Aamir Khan starrer Dangal smashed records as it has entered its third weekend by punching the box office collection of Salman Khan starrer Sultan.

Until now, the movie has earned Rs. 6.66 crore on its second Friday and a total of Rs. 320.16 crore in 15 days.

Read more

Now the next target for Dangal is to surpass the collections of P.K. and become the highest grosser flick of all time.

Dangal was directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Disney.

Aamir Khan’s previous blockbuster hit ‘PK had crossed the 300cr mark in 17 days.

Read more

Dangal was also made tax free in New Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.