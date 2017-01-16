Dangal girl Zaira Wasim posts apology on Twitter, causes a stir

Actor Zaira Wasim, who played the role of Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, has posted an apology on Instagram for hurting sentiments, though it wasn’t clear what she was referring to. This has sparked a row, and speculation is rife if the Kashmiri teenager was harassed or threatened by extremists in Kashmir, pushing her to apologise for having worked in Bollywood.

Read more

“I know that many people have been offended and displeased by my recent actions or by the people I’ve recently met. I’m sorry for what I did but it was not a deliberate decision and I really hope people can forgive me and remember that I am just a 16-year-old girl and treat me accordingly. I am being projected as the role model for Kashmiri Youth but I don’t want anyone to follow in my footsteps or even consider me as a role model. I’m not proud of what I’m doing,” read an excerpt from Zaira’s post on Monday afternoon.

Zaira recently met Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti, who was impressed by the young Kashmiri girl’s portrayal of a wrestler in the film. Appreciating Zaira’s performance, Mufti reportedly also spoke to her family about her interest in creative endeavours. According to sources, Zaira also briefed the CM about the rigorous schedule she had to follow while preparing for her role.

Some on Twitter attributed the apology to that meeting.

Read Zaira Wasim’s full letter below:

Follow @htshowbiz for more