DassDev portrays the reverse journey of Devdas, says Sudhir Mishra

Sudhir Mishra’s forthcoming film DassDev is a complete spin-off of Sarat Chand Chattopadhayay’s cult book Devdas.

“It’s completely a new context. We can say it is about love in times of politics, corruption, hunger, power etc. It has turned out to be a strong romantic film with a kind of thriller,” says Mishra during a chat with the HT City. Almost entire film has been shot in Lucknow and its outskirts.

“As the name suggests, DassDev is the reverse journey of Dev (Rahul Bhat). In other films, it was a journey from Dev to Dass while here it’s the opposite. People should watch it as a new film. I have taken the characters from Devdas and flipped it around a lot,” he says. The film’s working title was ‘Aur Devdas’.

“Here Paro (played by Richa Chadha) is not the one who will stay in a kothi behind four walls. Our Paro is contemporary where she stands to confront Dev during the course of the film. Here Chandramukhi is Chandni (Aditi Rao Hydari) who does has an attraction with Dev but is a part of political system as well. (William) Shakespeare has left a deep impact on me so the audience will see some shades from his works too in the film,” says Mishra.

Actor Richa Chadha during the shooting of DassDev in Lucknow. (File Photo)

About 90 per cent of the film has been shot in Uttar Pradesh. “When I say Lucknow it means in and around the city (erstwhile Awadh). We have shot a lot in Ayodhya and Faizabad. About 5% of the film has been shot on UP border in NCR and remaining in Mumbai. Uttar Pradesh plays a character in the film,” says the true-blue Lucknowite.

His next will have his birthplace playing the main character in the movie. “I will shoot another film ‘Mehrunissa’ in the city which will be like a love letter to Lucknow. In the next year and a half, I will shoot two films in Uttar Pradesh. The other one will be in a smaller town and it might happen before ‘Mehrunissa’. I hope to come back in April to shoot my next,” he says.

The final stage of mixing and post-production is being done and they expect to send it for censor in a week.

Actor Rahul Bhat during the shooting of DassDev in Lucknow. (File Photo)

“The teaser will be out in next 2-3 days which will be followed by trailer and songs. Film’s songs are by (Chameli-fame) Sandesh Shandilya, Orko and Vipin Patwa,” he says. The film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Vipin Sharma, Deep Raj Rana with a cameo by Anurag Kashyap.

Mishra is also associated with a web series as a creative consultant. “It’s an Amazon web series that stars Irrfan. It has been written by AIB team. I am not directing the series,” says the film-maker.