Deepak Tijori has crossed all limits: Wife Shivani Tomar finally breaks her silence

Actor-director Deepak Tijori is in the news over his public spat with Shivani Tomar, his wife of 22 years. Earlier, reports claimed that the actor was thrown out of his home by Shivani after a fight.

Tijori also went to the media indicating that his marriage wasn’t legal as Shivani hid the details of her separation from her previous husband. The couple has a 20-year-old daughter Samara.

Read more

Shivani, who maintained silence all this while, has finally spoken up. “Deepak Tijori , my husband of 22-plus years and the father of our young daughter, has crossed all limits and has over-stepped the domains of decency, morality, sensitivity, sensibility and above all, the premises of every legality. I choose not to speak at all, simply because the matter between us, is subjudice,” said Shivani in an interview to DNA.

She further said, “As an honest and responsible litigant, I have nothing to hide or fear. Let the courts decide based on the facts. I am positive that truth shall prevail.”

Read more

It seems Shivani has decided to take on Tijori in the media as well.