 Deepak Tijori has crossed all limits: Wife Shivani Tomar finally breaks her silence | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 05, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Deepak Tijori has crossed all limits: Wife Shivani Tomar finally breaks her silence

Deepak Tijori, who made a name for himself in Bollywood through films like Khiladi and Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, has been fighting with Shivani Tomar, his wife of 22 years, in media.

bollywood Updated: Apr 05, 2017 12:46 IST
HT Correspondent
Deepak Tijori

Last week Tijori said that Shivani hid things about her past.

Actor-director Deepak Tijori is in the news over his public spat with Shivani Tomar, his wife of 22 years. Earlier, reports claimed that the actor was thrown out of his home by Shivani after a fight.

Tijori also went to the media indicating that his marriage wasn’t legal as Shivani hid the details of her separation from her previous husband. The couple has a 20-year-old daughter Samara.

Read more

Shivani, who maintained silence all this while, has finally spoken up. “Deepak Tijori , my husband of 22-plus years and the father of our young daughter, has crossed all limits and has over-stepped the domains of decency, morality, sensitivity, sensibility and above all, the premises of every legality. I choose not to speak at all, simply because the matter between us, is subjudice,” said Shivani in an interview to DNA.

She further said, “As an honest and responsible litigant, I have nothing to hide or fear. Let the courts decide based on the facts. I am positive that truth shall prevail.”

Read more

It seems Shivani has decided to take on Tijori in the media as well.

tags

more from bollywood

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you