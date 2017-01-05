Deepika Padukone and I share an exclusive working association: Homi Adajania

Homi Adajania is known for helming projects such as Being Cyrus (2006) and Cocktail (2012). The multi-faceted director believes that the content in Hindi cinema will only get better. “There is definitely a future in India for various types of content,” says Homi in an interview with HT Café.

As movies with atypical content are being accepted by audiences, do you think it is the best time to be in Indian cinema?

Times are changing. I made Being Cyrus over 10 years ago. It was also a turning point at the time [in cinema] as multiplexes were cropping up. Also, I feel there’s a definite shift and internet content is gaining popularity over the cinema experience. I also think that theatrical releases will be about how the experience of watching a movie is becoming even more spectacular.

What is it that you like about Sushant Singh Rajput as an actor, who is the lead in your next production, Raabta?

It’s been a bit different for me with Raabta as I’m the creative producer of that (film) and it’s been directed by Dinesh Vijan. From the experience I had with Sushant, I can say that he is an incredibly dedicated actor. He is well-versed with the medium and his preparation for a character is immaculate.

Deepika Padukone starred in your last two projects (Cocktail; 2012 and Finding Fanny; 2014), and she is also part of a song in Raabta. Is she your ‘muse’?

Not sure about ‘muse’ but we share an amusing relationship. We have a blast whenever we work together and we’ll always share an exclusive working association. But, whoever I am working with at the time, whether male or female, becomes my muse.

They say a film is a director’s vision and medium. But in moments of creative fix, whose suggestions do you rely on?

No one. It is not that I don’t get stuck creatively from time to time. It’s about relying on my instincts and it’s wise to accept the fact that any creative process cannot be rushed. Sometimes, when you’re not feeling the creative rush, it’s better to back off, than force the process because, you’ll end up with sh** that you’ll probably regret later.

Who have you been able to form the most effortless creative partnership with?

With the producer for most of my films, Dinesh Vijan. We share the same philosophy that we are privileged to work in this industry and we’re here to enjoy ourselves by telling stories that we want to tell. Often, we may have different choices in films, but the style in which we choose to operate and our work ethos is pretty much the same.

On the work front, has there been an actor or a film-maker who has influenced your cinematic journey?

I’m not influenced by anyone. I admire the creativity of many artistes, but feel that each person has their own cross to bear and have their individual take on what they want from life.