Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spotted a day after viral kissing pic. See photos

A day after a picture of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh lit up the internet, the rumoured couple was spotted on the streets of Mumbai.

According to an Indian Express report, the two were out for a dinner date, and as always, the paparazzi lapped it up.

While neither Deepika nor Ranveer has ever confirmed their relationship, situations such as this are very common. Ranveer even visited Deepika on the sets of her first Hollywood movie, xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.

Only a day ago, an old picture in which the rumoured couple was seen getting cosy - it was a screengrab from a behind-the-scenes video of a photoshoot the two had done in 2015 - went viral. Several fans took to Twitter to share their favourite pictures of the two with the hashtag, ‘DeepVeer’.

In an earlier interview to Deccan Chronicle, Ranveer commented that Deepika was the best kisser ever. “I think Deepika Padukone is the best kisser. Have you seen that ‘Ang laga de re, mujhe rang laga de re’ (song from Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela)?” he said.

The two have played lovers on screen twice, in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani. They will re-team with the filmmaker for a third time in Padmavati, which is currently in production.

