Deepika Padukone has competition: Here are Beyonce and Shakira dancing on Padmavati’s Ghoomar

As the controversies surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati begin to overshadow almost everything else about the film, here’s something to distract you - if only for a couple of minutes. A social media user has made a mashup of the first song from the film, Ghoomar, and the video of Beyonce and Shakira’s Beautful Liar. Sounds weird? That’s because it is.

Posted on Facebook by a page called The Desi Stuff, the video has accumulated more than 80,000 hits in the one week since it was uploaded. The official YouTube video of the song meanwhile, recently inched over the 42 million mark.

The post is captioned, “Sorry, :P”.

In the video, Shakira and Beyonce shake it to Ghoomar, the lavish number from the upcoming historical epic. But instead of Deepika Padukone’s classical moves, the international pop icons remind everyone why they became famous in the first place.

Deepika said that shooting Ghoomar was her first time as Padmavati on the sets. She told Hindustan Times, “The shooting of the film began with this song, and I’ll never forget that day. I remember approaching my mark for the first shot. It was almost as if Padmavati’s soul had entered my body. I could feel her presence; and, in fact, I still do. It’s one of those rare moments in an actor’s life where it’s going to take a very long time before it actually leaves the system.”

Padmavati also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, and if everything works out, will arrive in theatres on December 1.

Watch the real Beautiful Liar here

Watch Ghoomar here

Follow @htshowbiz for more