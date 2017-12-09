Deepika Padukone is on top of her game, she is perfect for Padmavati, says Shahid Kapoor

Deepika Padukone has been applauded for his royal looks and elegance by everyone in Padmavati and her co-stars don’t feel any different. Her co-star Shahid Kapoor has said that he feels no one instead of Deepika could have done justice to the role. In an interview with the Filmfare magazine, Shahid was all praises for his co-star Deepika and said that she is perfect for Padmavati.

He said, “Deepika’s a great actress. She’s at the top of the game. She’s perfect for Padmavati and we had a great time working with each other. It didn’t feel that we were working together for the first time.”

The Haider star also praised Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his vision and called him a “mad genius”. “He’s a mad genius, who drains and sucks everything out of you. But you get addicted to him. He’s like a drug. He’s difficult for people who are not ready to work hard. He’s easy for people who want to excel and push themselves. So for me, he’s the easiest person. He won’t let go of you till he’s got what he wants. He won’t sleep well if he hasn’t got what he wanted. And I can relate to those feelings,” noted Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Bhansali faced a barrage of questions from a parliamentary panel which asked him if the “selective” media screening of his film was aimed at influencing the CBFC.

Various Rajput groups and political leaders have accused Bhansali of distorting history in the movie by using a romantic dream sequence between the Rajput queen Padmini and Sultan Alauddin Khilji, a claim repeatedly denied by the filmmaker.