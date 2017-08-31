Deepika Padukone is yet to complete Padmavati shoot

Contrary to reports surfacing earlier, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is not yet done with the shooting of her upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Padmavati. The film also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

A spokesperson of the movie has refuted the rumours and clarified , “The reports are completely untrue. All the primary cast members of the movie still have a few scenes to shoot for.” The spokesperson labeled all such rumours as speculative and baseless.

For the uninitiated, it was reported that “Deepika has wrapped filming for her part. The actress has reserved additional three to five days for any patchwork if required. Patch work will be shot only after Ranveer and Shahid have finished shooting their respective portions”.

Padmavati is an upcoming Indian period drama film jointly produced by Bhansali Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. The film features Deepika as Rani Padmini, alongside Ranveer as Alauddin Khilji and Shahid as Rana Rawal Ratan Singh.

