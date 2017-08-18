Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh kiss and of course the picture has gone viral

An image of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, shared online by a fan,has gone viral. The black-and-white picture, reportedly taken in 2015, shows the rumoured couple locked in an embrace and kissing each other. NDTV reports that the picture was part of a behind-the-scenes video at a Vogue photoshoot that the duo did.

The couple is said to be together for last few years but they have never publicly accepted their relationship. However, this has not stopped the fans of Deepika and Ranveer from speculating. In fact, we often hear rumours of the two getting engaged or ending their relationship.

A fan posted the image on Twitter with the hashtag ‘DeepVeer’, which prompted other fans to share their favourite images featuring the stars, in celebration of their five years together.

Ranveer even acknowledged Deepika’s kissing skills in an interview to Deccan Chronicle. “I think Deepika Padukone is the best kisser. Have you seen that ‘Ang laga de re, mujhe rang laga de re’ (song from Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela)?” he said.

While Deepika and Ranveer have never publicly acknowledged their rumoured relationship, they have been spotted together on numerous occasions. They’ve starred opposite each other in Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani, both directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who will also direct them in the upcoming Padmavati. Ranveer also made a cameo appearance in Deepika’s Finding Fanny.

In the meantime, you can check out the other #DeepVeer posts we’ve pulled from Twitter:

