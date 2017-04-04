Deepika Padukone performs Ganga arti in Rishikesh, see pics and video

Deepika Padukone visited the Parmartha Niketan Ashram along the banks of the Ganga in Rishikesh on Monday. She also took part in the Ganga Aarti along with her relatives and friends.

Swami Chidananda Saraswati, who heads the ashram, gifted her a Rudraksha sapling and said if the saints, singers and actors worked together for cleanliness the mission will easily achieve its objective.

Donning a simple attire, the xXx: Return of Xander Cage star looked gorgeous as she revealed her traditional side.

Short clip of the very talented & b'ful @deepikapadukone offering her love & devotion to Maa Ganga in #GangaAarti https://t.co/jFMiTeOZ2s pic.twitter.com/MgqIay5IIv — Parmarth Niketan (@ParmarthNiketan) April 3, 2017

On the work front, the 31-year-old is gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum-opus Padmavati that also stars Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.