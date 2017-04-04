Deepika Padukone’s advice on weight management: Don’t give up food, eat right

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone says managing weight is not about giving up food.

“Managing weight is not about giving up food but eating right. This includes a nourishing breakfast and a daily regime of exercise to stay fit,” Deepika said in a statement to IANS.

Deepika, who is associated with Kellogg’s India which introduced a new variant in its Kellogg’s Special K portfolio, is known for her lean physique.

Deepika Padukone during the HT Most Stylish Awards in Mumbai. (IANS)

Giving a health tip to her fans, Deepika said: “Choose foods that are wholesome and nourishing.”

After making her Hollywood debut with the film xXx: Return of Xander Cage earlier this year, the actress is busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historic period drama Padmavati - which also stars her rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

