 Deepika Padukone’s advice on weight management: Don’t give up food, eat right | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 05, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Deepika Padukone’s advice on weight management: Don’t give up food, eat right

Deepika Padukone has a few fitness tips to share with you so bring out your notebooks and jot these down.

bollywood Updated: Apr 05, 2017 07:06 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone wants you to choose wholesome nourishment.(PTI)

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone says managing weight is not about giving up food.

“Managing weight is not about giving up food but eating right. This includes a nourishing breakfast and a daily regime of exercise to stay fit,” Deepika said in a statement to IANS.

Read more

Deepika, who is associated with Kellogg’s India which introduced a new variant in its Kellogg’s Special K portfolio, is known for her lean physique.

Deepika Padukone during the HT Most Stylish Awards in Mumbai. (IANS)

Giving a health tip to her fans, Deepika said: “Choose foods that are wholesome and nourishing.”

After making her Hollywood debut with the film xXx: Return of Xander Cage earlier this year, the actress is busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historic period drama Padmavati - which also stars her rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from bollywood

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you