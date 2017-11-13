Deepika Padukone’s fans fend off trolls slut shaming her for new outfit

Deepika Padukone’s problems do not seem to end at Padmavati. The actor was at the GQ Fashion Nights event on Sunday where she wore a saree by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and was trolled online for it.

Several commentors on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter slut shamed her for quite risque version of a saree. “I think pictures like this make the men more lustful, because men’s natural state is to get attracted to these. Men either has to control to focus in his life or get away with lust and make this world more lustful (sic),” a @mdashrafayub said on Instagram. “Aise kapde daalengi phir bolegi ‘don’t stare at my b**bs’ (They’ll wear such clothes then tell us ‘don’t stare at my b**bs’),” said @failedengineer1 on Twitter.

Here’re a few more comments:

However, like always, Deepika’s fans came to her defence. While many praised her and her choice of dress, others even tried to ward away the haters. “THE ONLY THING THAT CAUSES RAPE IS RAPISTS. Get out with your victim blaming mentality. If men cannot control their urges and are so dangerous to women, then let’s lock them up and treat them like the barbarians they are,” said @tanishkag on Instagram.

“Most Indian ladies wear conservative clothing yet still they get raped. Rapists cause rape, not ones clothing! Rather than telling our girls to cover themselves from head to toe, try and educate our sons to be better and to treat women with respect. deepika looks fantastic in her dress and yes men do think she looks hot and lust her, that doesn’t mean they want they are gonna go out and rape!,” said asnee9677.

Here’re some people gushing about her:

Deepika’s upcoming film, Padmavati, is also facing a hard time before its December 1 release. Several religious outfits like Shri Rajput Karni Sena and Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha (ABKM) are protesting the film’s alleged depiction of an “amorous relationship” between Padukone’s Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji - played by Ranveer Singh. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his team have, however, dismissed the claims but that did nothing to curb the protests raging across North India.

