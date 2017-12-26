Deepika Padukone’s Vienna vacation to Kareena Kapoor’s European break: Where stars are holidaying

It is not just your office which is wearing an empty look as year draws to a close and people head out to celebrate New Year and enjoy a much deserved break. Bollywood celebs have also left Indian shores and are all set for a holiday before the push and pull of 2018 begins.

Other than the stars who have commitments in India or are performing on New Year’s Eve, others have their plans in place and airport looks all sorted out. Here are Bollywood celebs and their holiday destinations…

Deepika Padukone

After the Padmavati protests, Deepika has decided to soak in some culture and has chosen Austria as her destination of choice. As we came across pictures of Deepika going incognito in Austria on social media, the actor herself focussed on art and culture.

Akshay Kumar

Cape Town it is for Akshay and family. The Padman actor and wife Twinkle spent their last New Year break in South Africa and liked it so much that they chose it again this year. Here is what they have been up to there…

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

After celebrating son Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday and the family Christmas party, Kareena and Saif with the adorable Taimur have left for their favourite holiday spot, Europe.

Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi and his family have chosen Singapore as their destination of choice this year.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma will accompany husband Virat Kohli as he heads to South Africa with the Indian cricket team. After celebrating the New Year together, Anushka would return to India to honour her film commitments.