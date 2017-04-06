Deepika Padukone shares adorable childhood picture with sister Anisha

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone shared a childhood picture with her sister Anisha on Thursday and it’s adorable.

The picture, shared on Instagram, shows the two rocking awesome bowl haircuts, sitting in a garden and striking the classic siblings pose.

While Deepika (31) has made it big in Bollywood and also managed a successful entry into Hollywood with xXx: Return of Xander Cage, her sister Anisha (26) is a golfer.

Deepika Padukone and Anisha at the 2014 Filmfare Awards.

There were rumours a few years ago that Deepika will also help launch her sister into Bollywood but Anisha made it clear in an interview that her one and only love is golf. “You will not see me in films at all. I want to be a professional golfer. It will only be golf for me,” she had said.

Deepika is currently working with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali on her next film Padmavati with Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

