 Deepika Padukone shares adorable childhood picture with sister Anisha | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 06, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Deepika Padukone shares adorable childhood picture with sister Anisha

Deepika Padukone has shared a cute throwback photo with her sister Anisha on Instagram. Check it out!

bollywood Updated: Apr 06, 2017 16:25 IST
HT Correspondent
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has shared a cute old photo with her sister.(Instagram/Deepika Padukone)

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone shared a childhood picture with her sister Anisha on Thursday and it’s adorable.

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

The picture, shared on Instagram, shows the two rocking awesome bowl haircuts, sitting in a garden and striking the classic siblings pose.

While Deepika (31) has made it big in Bollywood and also managed a successful entry into Hollywood with xXx: Return of Xander Cage, her sister Anisha (26) is a golfer.

Deepika Padukone and Anisha at the 2014 Filmfare Awards.

There were rumours a few years ago that Deepika will also help launch her sister into Bollywood but Anisha made it clear in an interview that her one and only love is golf. “You will not see me in films at all. I want to be a professional golfer. It will only be golf for me,” she had said.

Read more

Deepika is currently working with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali on her next film Padmavati with Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from bollywood

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you