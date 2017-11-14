Deepika Padukone shares endearing note by her idol Hema Malini

Amid the busy promotional activities for her upcoming movie Padmavati, Deepika Padukone shared a note written to her by none other than Hema Malini, on Tuesday. The Mastani of Bollywood shared the endearing note on her Instagram page.

The note reads, “Dear Deepika, The contents of the book that you so graciously launched take on an added meaning as I land over the baton to you for a glorious continuation of artistic excellence.”

A few weeks ago, the 31-year-old attended the launch of Hema Malini’s biography titled Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl.

🙏 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Nov 13, 2017 at 9:54pm PST

Author Ram Kamal Mukherjee has penned Hema’s journey till now in the book. From Hema’s much gossiped platonic love affair with Jeetendra to the incident of bumping into dashing Dharmendra for the first time.

The book is divided into 23 chapters, of which two are dedicated to Hema and Dharmendra’s daughters Esha and Ahana.

On the other hand, Deepika’s upcoming film ‘Padmavati’ also starring Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh is all set to release.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the flick is slated to release on December 1.

