Deepika Padukone takes a break from Padmavati controversy to stun on magazine cover

Here’s presenting the ‘reigning queen’ of Bollywood Deepika Padukone, who has posed for the cover of a magazine.

The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ star looks stunning as she appears on the December issue of Filmfare.

The official Twitter handle of the magazine shared the picture with the caption, “The unstoppable! Here’s presenting the reigning queen and a force to reckon with, @deepikapadukone on our latest cover.”

The unstoppable! Here's presenting the reigning queen and a force to reckon with, @deepikapadukone on our latest cover. Destination partner: @destination_srilanka Hospitality partner: @capeweligama A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on Nov 21, 2017 at 6:05am PST

Sizzling hot! Check out each and every picture of @deepikapadukone from our latest cover shoot. A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on Nov 22, 2017 at 1:09am PST

#DeepikaPadukone #Bikini http://www.indscoop.com/deepika-padukone-hot-bikini-photoshoot-for-filmfare-dec-2017/deepika-padukone-filmfare-dec2017-5/ A post shared by GlamourScoop (@glamour.indscoop) on Nov 23, 2017 at 4:19am PST

#deepikapadukone for #filmfare cover shoot. #paparazzi #filmphotography #bollywood #fashionblogger #styleblogger A post shared by anna (@earthtimes_) on Nov 23, 2017 at 3:46am PST

Deepika’s upcoming film Padmavati has been in the midst of a controversy since January, with Rajput groups and others accusing director Sanjay Leela Bhansali of distorting history.

After a string of threats over her portrayal of the 13th century queen Padmavati in Bhansali’s magnum opus, the Karnataka government has stepped up security cover to her as well as her family in Bengaluru.

Follow @htshowbiz for more