Deepika Padukone takes a break from Padmavati controversy to stun on magazine cover

Deepika Padukone recently shot for the cover of Filmfare’s December issue. Check out her gorgeous pictures:

bollywood Updated: Nov 23, 2017 18:24 IST
Deepika Padukone on the cover of Filmfare.(Instagram)

Here’s presenting the ‘reigning queen’ of Bollywood Deepika Padukone, who has posed for the cover of a magazine.

The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ star looks stunning as she appears on the December issue of Filmfare.

The official Twitter handle of the magazine shared the picture with the caption, “The unstoppable! Here’s presenting the reigning queen and a force to reckon with, @deepikapadukone on our latest cover.”

Sizzling hot! Check out each and every picture of @deepikapadukone from our latest cover shoot.

A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on

Deepika’s upcoming film Padmavati has been in the midst of a controversy since January, with Rajput groups and others accusing director Sanjay Leela Bhansali of distorting history.

After a string of threats over her portrayal of the 13th century queen Padmavati in Bhansali’s magnum opus, the Karnataka government has stepped up security cover to her as well as her family in Bengaluru.

