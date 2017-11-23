Deepika Padukone takes a break from Padmavati controversy to stun on magazine cover
Deepika Padukone recently shot for the cover of Filmfare’s December issue. Check out her gorgeous pictures:bollywood Updated: Nov 23, 2017 18:24 IST
Here’s presenting the ‘reigning queen’ of Bollywood Deepika Padukone, who has posed for the cover of a magazine.
The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ star looks stunning as she appears on the December issue of Filmfare.
The official Twitter handle of the magazine shared the picture with the caption, “The unstoppable! Here’s presenting the reigning queen and a force to reckon with, @deepikapadukone on our latest cover.”
Deepika’s upcoming film Padmavati has been in the midst of a controversy since January, with Rajput groups and others accusing director Sanjay Leela Bhansali of distorting history.
After a string of threats over her portrayal of the 13th century queen Padmavati in Bhansali’s magnum opus, the Karnataka government has stepped up security cover to her as well as her family in Bengaluru.
