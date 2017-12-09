Deepika Padukone to Ali Fazal: No blink-and-miss roles anymore for desi stars in global cinema

From just a hint of Indian flavour to now, full-on desi tadka — that seems to be the scenario in the West, when it comes to Bollywood actors being cast in international projects. From more global projects in tow to prominent roles alongside big names from Hollywood, it’s a win-win situation for our actors like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Ali Fazal, who are also enjoying a good run in cinema back home.

Ali Fazal starred in one of the titular roles alongside Hollywood veteran Judi Dench in the Indo-British film, Victoria and Abdul (2017). “It’s nice to feel empowered by a validation of such sorts, when a universal studio picks you for a lead role,” says Ali, who recently announced his second Hollywood project, a biopic; His first was Fast and Furious 6 (2013), in which he had a cameo. “I was the first to be signed for this new movie, but can’t reveal more and rest of the casting is underway,” he had told us.

Leading the pack of Indian actors enjoying global success is Priyanka, who was the antagonist opposite Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in Baywatch (2017); is already shooting for her second Hollywood film, Isn’t It Romantic?, besides going strong with her American TV series, Quantico. In India, she has been producing regional films under her own banner.

Deepika, who kicked ass alongside Vin Diesel in one of Hollywood top-grossing films this year, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, is said to return for its sequel, and awaits the release of her much-awaited film, Padmavati.

“It is really good to see that these actors have not shifted their focus entirely on Hollywood. They are managing their schedules in India and abroad in such a way that they can get the best of both the worlds,” says trade analyst Atul Mohan.

For Priyanka, the criterion is a good role, be it in Hollywood or Bollywood. “I didn’t see Baywatch as my ‘first’ film. I’ve been an actor for many years. I have done a lot of movies and now I am being introduced to a different audience. I don’t see it as ‘oh my God my Hollywood film is coming,” she had said in an interview.

Actor Irrfan, who is an established name in Hollywood as well, with films such as Inferno and Jurassic World, will soon be seen in filmmaker Marc Turtletaub’s film Puzzle. His Indian projects Hindi Medium, and Qarib Qarib Singlle too did really well at the box office.

Trade analysts in India agree that Indian talent in now enjoying quality as well as quantity in the West. “The kind of work is a lot more substantial than earlier times. Bollywood actors are also being seen in sequels and new projects abroad. And that’s because these actors are dependable. They have given good box-office collections in Indian cinema, too, which makes them more reliable for Hollywood filmmakers to sign,” says Atul Mohan.

