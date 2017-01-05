Deepika Padukone turns 31, and here’s how you should celebrate

Call her Mastani or Leela or Piku or just Deepika, it doesn’t matter. She is all of them and much more. Dazzling the silver screen with her effervescent beauty and powerhouse performances since 2007, when she debuted in the Hindi film industry with the blockbuster Om Shanti Om, Deepika Padukone has come a long way.

In a 10-year-old career, she has achieved almost everything an Indian actor dreams of — she has worked with major filmmakers, is one of the most bankable actors in the industry now, is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s muse, has several high-profile brand endorsements in her kitty and a big Hollywood film opposite Vin Diesel all set to release.

As Padmavati turns 31 today, we shift the focus from her acting and personal relationships to concentrate on an aspect much overlooked — her effortless and graceful dancing. She has given Bollywood, Hindi filmgoers and Indian weddings several memorable moments through her unforgettable dance numbers. We list 10 of our most favourite from her filmography, because there isn’t a better way to celebrate than dancing, is there?

Deewani Mastani

Lovely

Dum Maaro Dum

Mohe Rang Do Laal

Nagada Sang Dhol

Pinga

Dilli Wali Girlfriend

Uff Teri Adaa

Second Hand Jawani

Love Mera Hit Hit

