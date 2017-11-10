Deepika Padukone visits Tirumala Temple with Farah Khan on 10 years of Om Shanti Om

Actor Deepika Padukone was spotted with director Farah Khan at the Tirumala Temple in Tirupathi on Friday. She is said to have visited the temple to seek blessings of Lord Sri Venkateswara on the 10th anniversary of her first film, Om Shanti Om.

The actor was seen walking hand-in-hand with Farah Khan amid high security. She was seen in a white suit with heavy golden jewellery and silk drape around her while Farah was seen in a blue suit and dark glasses. Both were laughing even as a big group of photographers surrounded them for pictures.

Deepika made her Bollywood debut with Farah’s hit film in 2007, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan in double role. She will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati on December 1.

Padmavati has been surrounded in controversies ever since it was announced that Deepika and Ranveer Singh will play Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji. Shri Rajput Karni Sena and Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha believe the film will show a romantic relationship between the two.

The film’s director and actors have clarified on several occasions that the film features no such scenes, not even a dream sequence, but the protestors are still threatening theatre owners with violence if the film should release. On Wednesday, Bhansali had issued a video clarifying that the film will not hurt Rani Padmavati’s image in anyway but to no avail.

The film also stars Shahid Kapoor as Maha Rawal Ratan Singh and is scheduled for a December 1 release.

