Deepika-Ranveer, Alia-Sidharth arrive together for Karan Johar’s party. See pics

When filmmaker Karan Johar threw a bash at his Bandra residence on Saturday night, it ought to be a star-studded affair with who’s who of film fraternity turning up in full attendance. Among the bevy of cars that shone bright with stars inside, caught on camera were some hot couples, rumoured love birds and some estranged couples too.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan (Yogen Shah)

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan happily posed for the shutterbugs, while rumoured couple Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra could only be clicked while the two were in the car. The coolest response came from actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone who waved, while in the car, to their fans and the camerapersons waiting to catch a glimpse of them.

Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt (Yogen Shah)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone (Yogen Shah)

Karan’s close friend actor Shah Rukh Khan too made it to the bash, which was organised to welcome French fashion design brand Christian Louboutin. Also seen among the attendees were top designers including the likes of Sabyasachi Mukherji, Masaba Gupta and Manish Malhotra.

Shah Rukh Khan (Yogen Shah)

Filmmaker Farah Khan was seen in her usually spunky mood and filmmaker Kabir Khan was accompanied by wife, model-actor Mini Mathur.

Farah Khan (Yogen Shah)

Director Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur (Yogen Shah)

Other stars who attended the bash were Sussanne Khan, Kiran Rao, Mira Rajput, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez, Dia Mirza and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Sonakshi Sinha (Yogen Shah)

Sussanne Khan and Sonali Bendre (Yogen Shah)

Aditya Roy Kapur (Yogen Shah)

Jacqueline Fernandez and Dia Mirza. (Yogen Shah)

Mira Rajput in denims and a classy white shirt. (Yogen Shah)

