Deepika-Ranveer and Aishwarya-Aaradhya:A star-studded Ganesh Chaturthi bash. See pics
Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani hosted a star-studded affair to cherish the festivities of the season on Friday evening with Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan and Rekha in attendance. Checkout the pics.bollywood Updated: Aug 26, 2017 13:32 IST
As devotees welcome Lord Ganesha to kick start the celebrations of Ganesha Chaturthi 2017, business tycoon Mukesh Ambani hosted a star-studded affair to cherish the festivities of the season on Friday evening.
While Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted together at the bash, Shah Rukh Khan, too, made a grand appearance. Deepika looked stunning in a gold-coloured sari while Ranveer was rather soberly dressed in a blue kurta. Deepika and Ranveer chose matching silk fabrics to go for the occasion.
Tiger Shroff and rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani were also spotted at the Ganpati bash where Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan and Karisma Kapoor were also seen, among several other celebs.
Check out their pictures doing the rounds online:
