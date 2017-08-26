 Deepika-Ranveer and Aishwarya-Aaradhya:A star-studded Ganesh Chaturthi bash. See pics | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Deepika-Ranveer and Aishwarya-Aaradhya:A star-studded Ganesh Chaturthi bash. See pics

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani hosted a star-studded affair to cherish the festivities of the season on Friday evening with Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan and Rekha in attendance. Checkout the pics.

bollywood Updated: Aug 26, 2017 13:32 IST
HT Correspondent
Looks like the entire Bollywood industry attended Mukesh Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Friday night.
As devotees welcome Lord Ganesha to kick start the celebrations of Ganesha Chaturthi 2017, business tycoon Mukesh Ambani hosted a star-studded affair to cherish the festivities of the season on Friday evening.

While Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted together at the bash, Shah Rukh Khan, too, made a grand appearance. Deepika looked stunning in a gold-coloured sari while Ranveer was rather soberly dressed in a blue kurta. Deepika and Ranveer chose matching silk fabrics to go for the occasion.

Tiger Shroff and rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani were also spotted at the Ganpati bash where Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan and Karisma Kapoor were also seen, among several other celebs.

Check out their pictures doing the rounds online:

With the ever so gorgeous Rekha ji at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations last evening ❤️😍😘💌!!!

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on

That #Raees look we can't get enough of! @iamsrk clicked at #Ambani's #GaneshChaturthi bash today.

A post shared by Team King Khan Lovers...😍 (@teamkingkhanlovers) on

THIS JODI 🤗🤗 Arriving together at the Ganesh Chaturthi Ambani Bash :)

A post shared by Deepveer :) (@deepveerfc) on

