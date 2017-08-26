Deepika-Ranveer and Aishwarya-Aaradhya:A star-studded Ganesh Chaturthi bash. See pics

As devotees welcome Lord Ganesha to kick start the celebrations of Ganesha Chaturthi 2017, business tycoon Mukesh Ambani hosted a star-studded affair to cherish the festivities of the season on Friday evening.

While Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted together at the bash, Shah Rukh Khan, too, made a grand appearance. Deepika looked stunning in a gold-coloured sari while Ranveer was rather soberly dressed in a blue kurta. Deepika and Ranveer chose matching silk fabrics to go for the occasion.

Omggggg !!! To see this pic now = an incredible morning ❤️ @deepikapadukone & @ranveersingh together yesterday at the Ambani Bash #deepikapadukone#ranveersingh#jodi#deepveer#india#bollywood#bollywoodpeople A post shared by Official Bollywood FC (@bollywood_people) on Aug 26, 2017 at 12:37am PDT

Tiger Shroff and rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani were also spotted at the Ganpati bash where Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan and Karisma Kapoor were also seen, among several other celebs.

Check out their pictures doing the rounds online:

With the ever so gorgeous Rekha ji at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations last evening ❤️😍😘💌!!! A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on Aug 25, 2017 at 10:28pm PDT

That #Raees look we can't get enough of! @iamsrk clicked at #Ambani's #GaneshChaturthi bash today. A post shared by Team King Khan Lovers...😍 (@teamkingkhanlovers) on Aug 25, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

Aamir Khan with wife Kiran Rao and kid Azad snapped at Ambani House for Ganesha celebrations #paparazzi #photooftheday #aamirkhan #family #bollywood #instagood #instadaily #friday A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Aug 25, 2017 at 10:59am PDT

Wonderful lady. I mean Priyankaji 😊 pic.twitter.com/xjFzOp4Elr — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) August 26, 2017

THIS JODI 🤗🤗 Arriving together at the Ganesh Chaturthi Ambani Bash :) A post shared by Deepveer :) (@deepveerfc) on Aug 25, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT

