Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra wear masks to shoot in smog-hit Delhi, Arjun Kapoor feels suffocated

The smog which is currently choking Delhi, has led to widespread outrage. Even Bollywood celebs who are in the city, have been talking about it on social media.

bollywood Updated: Nov 08, 2017 16:42 IST
Rishabh Suri
Actor Varun Dhawan posted this picture in a mask to show people the state of Delhi. He’s shooting for his film October in Dwarka.
Actor Varun Dhawan posted this picture in a mask to show people the state of Delhi. He’s shooting for his film October in Dwarka.

To say that Delhi is in a terrible state right now due to the smog, would be an understatement. The hot topic right now ranges from how to avoid stepping out of one’s home, to which mask would be better to combat this sickening atmosphere. Many Bollywood celebrities, who are in the Capital to shoot for their respective films or some work commitments, have also been continuously tweeting and instagramming pictures about the smog.

Arjun Kapoor, who is filming for Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, tweeted the video of the pileup on Yamuna Expressway due to no visibility, and said that “it’s disconcerting to see the city suffocating”. Varun Dhawan, who is shooting in Delhi’s Dwarka, posted a picture of himself in a mask and wrote that “it’s time we go green.” Arjun’s co-star Parineeti Chopra too tweeted about the same. Filmmaker-singer-actor Farhan Akhtar, who was in Delhi for events, also tweeted about the smog. Here are the reactions:

