Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra wear masks to shoot in smog-hit Delhi, Arjun Kapoor feels suffocated

To say that Delhi is in a terrible state right now due to the smog, would be an understatement. The hot topic right now ranges from how to avoid stepping out of one’s home, to which mask would be better to combat this sickening atmosphere. Many Bollywood celebrities, who are in the Capital to shoot for their respective films or some work commitments, have also been continuously tweeting and instagramming pictures about the smog.

Arjun Kapoor, who is filming for Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, tweeted the video of the pileup on Yamuna Expressway due to no visibility, and said that “it’s disconcerting to see the city suffocating”. Varun Dhawan, who is shooting in Delhi’s Dwarka, posted a picture of himself in a mask and wrote that “it’s time we go green.” Arjun’s co-star Parineeti Chopra too tweeted about the same. Filmmaker-singer-actor Farhan Akhtar, who was in Delhi for events, also tweeted about the smog. Here are the reactions:

What’s happening in Delhi is dangerous in more ways than one can imagine...I’m filming here as I type this and I’m fearing things aren’t gonna really get any better... pic.twitter.com/hvj5bcUxlN — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 8, 2017

I’m here for a few weeks for my shoot in Delhi but it’s disconcerting to see the city suffocating. We need to put politics and personal agendas aside stopping the blame game & come together to find a solution otherwise all of us are gonna be affected in more ways than we realise. — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 8, 2017

I hope & pray the people who are assigned the job of finding long term solutions activately seek & put them into action soon. As citizens we shouldn’t feel paranoid about the air we breathe. Our capital is suffering & we are all to blamed but now is the time to right our wrongs. — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 8, 2017

The video i posted was sent to me & as I stand at look out of the window the fear that engulfes me is that this is reality & it can happen to any of us if we aren’t extremely aware & carful. The smog is dangerous long term & short term. Really hope things improve. Stay safe Delhi — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 8, 2017

I have clicked this selfie to show you guys what actual smog looks like. I don’t want to preach I am equally to blame for this mess as most of the citizens of our great country, but now instead of blaming each other and the government let’s change. It’s time we go green. #delhichokes A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Nov 7, 2017 at 8:07pm PST

2 days of shooting in Delhi and my chest hurts, head hurts, & throat is paining. Can’t believe we have let things go so far.... — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) November 8, 2017

Hauz khas raha hai. #delhiAirpollution — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) November 7, 2017

