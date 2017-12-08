Despite Mirzya debacle, Harshvardhan Kapoor has work, but Saiyami Kher doesn’t. She explains why

It’s been more than a year since actor Saiyami Kher’s debut film, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya (2016) released and tanked at the box office. And the actor is yet to sign any new project. However, her co-star from the same film, Harshvardhan Kapoor, brother of actor Sonam Kapoor and son of Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor, has already bagged two good projects — a film with Vikramaditya Motwane and a biopic on sportsperson Abhinav Bindra.

Asked about this one-year hiatus and what’s stopping her from taking up films, Saiyami explains that she is quite particular when it comes to choosing the right script. “I’m happy for Harsh, and for the kind of films he will be next seen in. He’s a dear friend and we recently met at an awards show. He has been lucky that good scripts are coming his way. He is doing Bhavesh Joshi, which will be directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, and both Harsh and I are a fan of his work. Unfortunately, the kind of stuff that came my way wasn’t good enough. I can’t do a film I don’t feel excited about. In fact, I was supposed to do a Tamil film with Mani Ratnam, but the project did not take off,” shares the actor.

With the nepotism debate still relevant in Bollywood, does Saiyami feel that Harshvardhan managed to get more work opportunities because of the family he hails from? “I think the whole nepotism debate has been taken too far,” says Saiyami, adding, “No doubt it helps being Anil Kapoor’s son but it has been proved time and again that whoever’s son or daughter you are, the audience decides your fate. One can only survive with his or her talent and craft. There has been so much written about Ishaan [Khatter] being the next star kid, etc. But only when you see the mind blowing work this boy has done in Beyond the Clouds, you understand what is more important and what is not.”

#throwback @saiyami @rohanshrestha 🔥🔥🔥🔥 up you’re screen 📺 #instagood #love #inensity A post shared by Harshvardhan Kapoor (@harshvardhankapoor) on Nov 20, 2017 at 10:03pm PST

As talks veered to Mirzya again, Saiyami confesses that after the film failed to garner good response at the box office contrary to everyone’s expectations, she was left disappointed. But, she decided to look forward and move on. “Mirzya was very dear to my heart. While working on it, we all became like a family. So, when it did not work even after all our efforts, it hurt. But it’s not in our hands. Also, after sometime, I realised that we can’t hold on to it. What I could keep with me was the good time I had and the experience that the film gave me while we were shooting,” says Saiyami.

