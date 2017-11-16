Dhadak: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar new photo will win you over in a heartbeat

Nepotism debate can wait -- Karan Johar on Thursday shared a new picture of his upcoming production Dhadak. Seeing Janhvi Kapoor, there’s no mistaking how she resembles her famous mother, Sridevi.

As Janhvi and Ishaan Khattar, half brother of Shahid Kapoor, pose against a Shah Jahani arch on the steps on what could be a monument, we are almost taken back in time... there’s romance, there’s some modernity... well, it looks like a mix. Janhvi is dressed in a black and gold lehnga, a blue-black choli and bright red dupatta (giving us a slight hint of her character as a person of privilege) while Ishaan is dressed in humble clothes--a regular denim jeans, cotton shirt and chappals. Says something?

Here are some more stills from Dhadak...

The film is a Hindi adaptation of the Marathi film Sairat (2016), a romance between an upper caste girl and lower caste boy, set in the countryside. Sairat went on become a big Marathi hit, grossing over Rs 100 crore worldwide, according to Wikipedia. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, who has made his films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the film is expected to take the audience into the hinterland for a heartful romance.

While this is the big debut for Janhvi, Ishaan will be seen in Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds. The film will open International Film Festival of India this year.

After Karan shared the first look, his Bollywood colleagues were quick to congratulate the Dhadak pair.

From the creator of the Dulhania series @ShashankKhaitan comes his next #Dhadak welcome to the movies Janhavi and Ishaan @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 pic.twitter.com/DHZPjhhFDo — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 15, 2017

Wishing @karanjohar @ZeeStudios_, Ishaan,@ShashankKhaitan & the entire cast and crew of #Dhadak all the good wishes. May all blessings be with you'll to make a honest film. pic.twitter.com/sIgRYCJhNy — SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) November 15, 2017

The Karan Johar production is set to start shooting in December this year and is expected to release on July 6, 2018.

