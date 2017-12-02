Dhadak new shooting stills: Ishaan Khattar, Janhvi Kapoor ready to take on the world
The team of Dhadak has already reached and started shooting in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Dhadak features newcomers Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor.
Accused of promoting nepotism in Bollywood, Karan Johar is once again launching two star-kids in Bollywood. Ishaan is Shahid Kapoor’s half-brother and Janhvi is Sridevi’s daughter. However, Dhadak is not Ishaan’s first film. He has worked with acclaimed Iranian director Majid Majidi in Beyond The Clouds, so he can be given the benefit of doubt, but Sridevi’s daughter will definitely be under-pressure to perform.
Badal kyon DHADAKta hai!! #janhvishaan pic.twitter.com/MPdTn8cW30— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 2, 2017
Dhadak, a remake of the hit Marathi film Sairat, tells the love story between an upper caste girl and lower caste boy. Sairat, which released in 2016, quickly went to become one of the highest grossing Marathi films ever. It made an estimated Rs 1.22 billion (Rs 120 crores) in worldwide collection. Directed by Nagraj Manjule, it starred Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar.
The journey of #DHADAK begins today!! JAHNVI and ISHAAN .....@ShashankKhaitan pic.twitter.com/RZ9LaxeCBn— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 1, 2017
The remake will be directed by Shashank Khaitan.
Manish Malhotra also shared a picture from the film’s set.
Dhadak is set to hit the screens on July 6, 2018.