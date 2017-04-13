Dharmendra honoured with the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Nobel Award

Sunny Shah, founder of the International Human Rights Council hosted the second edition of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Nobel Awards at Bhaidas Hall in Juhu, Mumbai. Bollywood actors, lawyers, doctors, income tax department officials, TV actors, environmentalists, fashion designers, retail professionals and journalist were honoured on the occasion.
Among film stars, Dharmendra was the most prominent personality to receive the award. Padmini Kolhapure, Yogesh Lakhani of Bright Outdoor, Dheeraj Kumar, Mahima Chaudhary, Navin Prabhakar, Neelima Azeem, Kumar Sanu, Sanchiti Sakat , Anil Sharma, Rajkumar Santoshi, Udit Narayan and Mukesh Rishi also received awards in various other categories.