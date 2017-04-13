 Dharmendra honoured with the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Nobel Award | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Dharmendra honoured with the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Nobel Award

Dharmendra, along with several other well-known people, was presented with the award at a ceremony in Mumbai

bollywood Updated: Apr 13, 2017 20:23 IST
Collin Rodrigues
Dharmendra

Dharmendra being honoured at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Nobel Award in Mumbai(Viral Bhayani)


Sunny Shah, founder of the International Human Rights Council hosted the second edition of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Nobel Awards at Bhaidas Hall in Juhu, Mumbai. Bollywood actors, lawyers, doctors, income tax department officials, TV actors, environmentalists, fashion designers, retail professionals and journalist were honoured on the occasion.

Read more

Among film stars, Dharmendra was the most prominent personality to receive the award. Padmini Kolhapure, Yogesh Lakhani of Bright Outdoor, Dheeraj Kumar, Mahima Chaudhary, Navin Prabhakar, Neelima Azeem, Kumar Sanu, Sanchiti Sakat , Anil Sharma, Rajkumar Santoshi, Udit Narayan and Mukesh Rishi also received awards in various other categories.

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra (Viral Bhayani)
Singer Udit Narayan (Viral Bhayani)
Yogesh Lakhani of Bright Outdoor and actor Raza Murad (Viral Bhayani)
Actor Mahima Chaudhary and film-maker Rajkumar Santoshi (Viral Bhayani)
Veteran actor Dheeraj Kumar (Viral Bhayani)
Actor Mukesh Rishi (Viral Bhayani)
Singer Shraddha Pandit and Salma Agha’s daughter, actor Sasha Agha
Comedian Navin Prabhakar

