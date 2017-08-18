Dharmendra’s social media debut: Fans rejoice saying ‘Paaji tussi great ho!’

Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol has received a warm welcome on major social media platforms — Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. He made his debut on Thursday and fans rejoiced at the news, sending him messages such as ‘Welcome Sir ji, Please put your everyday life pictures here more and more’, ‘This is the best day of my life!!!!! Thank you sirji’, and Paaji tussi great ho (Brother you are great)!

The actor, who is an icon for many, has been part of many a films including Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s classic comedy Chupke Chupke (1975) and Ramesh Sippy’s cult action-adventure Sholay (1975), to name just a few. His post shows he’s taken the decision to come online so that he can be closer to his fans.

Check out Dharmendra’s Instagram post:

Your love has encouraged me to come more close to you ... so here is me from the sets of YPD Phir se ... #newbeginnings #shootmode #hyderabad A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) on Aug 17, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

He credits his social media appearance to his sons — Bobby and Sunny Deol — who are also actors. Bobby wrote on Instagram: “Me and Bob eventually succeeded in getting dad here.. Welcome Dad!! @aapkadharam #garamdharam #heman #dharmendra.” Dharmendra shared pictures from the sets of his upcoming film, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se and captioned it as : “Your love has encouraged me to come more close to you ... so here is me from the sets of YPD Phir se... #newbeginnings #shootmode #hyderabad.”

Bobby Deol and Dharmendra have begun the shooting of the third instalment of comedy drama Yamla Pagla Deewana and are having a ball, while at it. Yamla Pagla Deewana’s third part is titled Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, which is directed by Navaniat Singh.



Check out Bobby Deol’s Instagram post, where they recreated the famous Jai-Viru pose of Amitabh Bachchan-Dharmendra:

Yamla and Deewana waiting for the Pagla to join ... on set YPD- phir se!! #myinspiration #lookuptohim #yamlapagladeewana #shootmode #workmode #feeling #blessed A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol) on Aug 12, 2017 at 4:06am PDT

Speaking about the film, Dharmendra had earlier told IANS: “Yamla Pagla Deewana 3 will be an in-house picture... It will be very good and the characters are very good.”

