 Dharmendra to Salman Khan: You will always be a son to me | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 30, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Dharmendra to Salman Khan: You will always be a son to me

The third instalment of the Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise that features Dharmendra, Kriti Kharbanda, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol will be released in the second half of 2018.

bollywood Updated: Dec 30, 2017 14:11 IST
Dharmendra and Salman Khan have worked in Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya.
Dharmendra and Salman Khan have worked in Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya.

Veteran actor Dharmendra says superstar Salman Khan will always be a son to him.

Dharmendra on Friday tweeted a few photographs along with Salman from his farm house. In the photograph, the two actors were seen holding hands as they pose for the camera. “Deeply touched by your surprise visit to the farm. You will always be a son to me Salman Khan,” tweeted Dharmendra, who has worked with Salman in Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya.

Dharmendra is currently busy with the upcoming film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se.

The third instalment of the Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise also features Kriti Kharbanda, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

Meanwhile, Salman will be seen in the third instalment of the Race franchise.

more from bollywood
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you