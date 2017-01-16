Dia Mirza reveals ‘happiest place in world’ for her

Looks like, a new member has joined the cast of Sajay Dutt’s biopic film, and she is none other than the very beautiful Dia Mirza.

The shooting for the film featuring Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, began yesterday.

A new actor that joined the cast is 35-year-old Dia Mirza.

The pretty lady took to Instagram and shared a candid picture of ‘the happiest place in the world’, where she is seen cutting a cake with cast of the film.

She captioned the picture, “The happiest place in the world is on a @RajkumarHirani film set :) #SanjayDuttBiopic #RanbirKapoor #AbhijatJoshi #RajkumarHirani #VickyKaushal.”

This is Dia’s second outing with PK director after Lage Raho Munnabhai.

Ranbir has been preparing for the role from long and yesterday the film went on floors.