Diana Penty on Parmanu: The makers have tried and kept the story as genuine as possible

Actor Diana Penty had a slow 2017 with just one film, Lucknow Central, which didn’t get a great response at the box office. However, the actor says that 2018 already looks exciting as she has Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran lined up for release and she is also shooting for Happy Bhag Jayegi Returns.

“I’m quite looking forward to Parmanu because it’s based on true events that completely changed the history of our country,” says Diana. The film is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by India at Pokhran, Rajasthan in 1998.

Diana admits she finds it quite satisfying that she can perform on the big screen and make people aware of what actually happened. “We all have studied the general facts in history books and papers about what happened back then. However, there are so many minute details, which I also learned along the way while reading the script and through the research we did,” states the actor, who debuted on the silver screen with the Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Cocktail (2012).

Many a times when filmmakers attempt to make films on historic events, they come under the scanner for tampering with facts. However, Diana clarifies that Parmanu is based on hard-core facts. “The makers have tried and kept it as true and genuine as possible. There are several scenes that a lot of people won’t know about because we usually don’t read the details of missions or how it all happened. So, it’s not just going to be informative but exciting too,” adds Diana.

I would often ask my director questions about similarities between the script and reality, about facts that are actually going into the story and about the fiction elements they are adding.

Talking about the days when she spent time with director Abhishek Sharma for reading and narrations, Diana recalls, “I would often ask him questions about the similarities between the script and reality, about facts that are actually going into the story, and the fiction elements they are adding. I wanted to know the real thing I’m working on because that’s the most interesting part. I was keen on knowing what actually happened during this mission and what has been added for the sake of the film.”

Asked if she ever found the research and homework boring while preparing for such an intense film and role, Diana is quick to reply, “I love reading, and more so when it’s for work. No matter what is it about, I love researching subjects. Even for Parmanu, I did my own research and my own reading online to get my facts right.”

