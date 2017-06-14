Diandra Soares on taking a dig at Katrina Kaif: I wasn’t advising her or being nasty

Model Diandra Soares faced flak on social media after her Facebook post — urging women to age gracefully and not opt for plastic surgery — went viral.With the post, Diandra had put up a picture of actor Katrina Kaif from a recent event. It seems that didn’t go down well with many, who slammed her for being nasty and taking a sly dig at Katrina. Refuting these claims, Diandra retorts, “I did not write ‘Dear Katrina’, I wrote ‘Dear women’ because I am addressing a much larger cause. Also, I don’t have to be sly about it. Even the most reputed Bollywood actors have spoken about the amount of plastic in this business.”

Though the very next day, her post was nowhere to be seen on her Facebook wall, and everyone wondered if Diandra had taken it off after all the ruckus, “Nothing is deleted and I haven’t taken down anything. My friends can [still] see it; all other unimportant people cannot,” Diandra tells us adding, “Random people were saying obnoxious things on all my posts. It’s annoying because I’ve got intelligent and senior people from all walks of life getting notifications on such nonsense. I can just click a button and the post will become public again but I don’t want to subject my friends to utter rubbish.”

She quips, “If anyone is feeling left out from my Facebook and desperately want to troll me, are always welcome to get on my Twitter timeline!!!”

Diandra Soares had put this message on her Facebook wall, which is now hidden, under privacy settings.

Though Diandra, in her post made it clear that it was in no way a “hate post for Katrina”, she says that most people just missed the whole point she was trying to make. “I repeat, it wasn’t about Katrina only. It was a very general post on the subject matter. It just so happens that on that day I saw her in that press conference looking warped…. such a naturally beautiful girl. Sadly, nobody has the intelligence to understand the message. There wasn’t any negativity or nasty stuff in that and I definitely wasn’t advising her. It could have been anyone else’s picture or name there.”

Diandra, who herself is a make-up artist, says that she was only trying to reach out to young women who fall prey to artificial means for looking beautiful. She says, “Stop falling prey to the bullshit standards of beauty set by unrealistic pictures of actors and models in magazines and folio and or filtered Insta pictures everywhere. Half of Bollywood or Hollywood is filled with plastic and/or cannot move their faces and the rest of the world sees this shit and decides they will do it. I wasn’t personal attacking, or hating on her (Katrina). Unfortunately the actual issue or subject matter is lost in translation, because this country is simply blinded by Bollywood... it’s the holy grail!”

She is quick to point that even though everyone in the business and out of it — knows it, can see it, laughs about it, bitches about it, hates it, gossip, snickers about it and makes fun too, she didn’t do any of that. “I was simply trying to bring a very real issue to the forefront. At the end of the day people look up to us actors and models. I haven’t even reposted a single article that has gone viral because everyone has missed the point,” adds Diandra.

