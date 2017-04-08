Did Aamir Khan really get Katrina Kaif’s scenes deleted from Dhoom 3?

Aamir Khan surprised even his most loyal fans by signing director Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Dhoom 3 as he was thought to be more inclined towards artistic cinema. But he did Dhoom 3 and ensured it turned out to be the biggest hit of 2013.

Though Aamir Khan was the biggest stakeholder in the film’s success, it wasn’t entirely due to him as Dhoom 3 also featured Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra in important roles.

Katrina’s role in the film would have been longer, but Aamir apparently got some of her scenes deleted from the film. A report in Bollywoodlife claims that the makers shot more scenes and a song with Katrina, but chopped them off on Aamir’s insistence. Khan thought the song and the scenes were hampering the flow of the film.

Aamir, whose name often pops up for thrusting his ‘creative decisions’ on filmmakers, decided to get an entire sequence featuring Katrina out of the film. This was important for Katrina’s character growth in the film as it presented her narrating her backstory.

Those who have seen the film would remember that Katrina’s character takes a sudden entry and plays a second fiddle to Khan.

In fact, the song Katrina shot for, showed her doing acrobats for which she didn’t use any body-double. Given Katrina’s performance in songs like Kamli and Malang, it might be considered a loss for the audiences.