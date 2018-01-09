300 cuts suggested in Deepika Padukone’s Padmavat? CBFC chief says ‘not true’

After months of being at the centre of controversies, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati is expected to release on January 25, as per sources. Though the production house or anyone from the film’s team is yet to confirm the date, trade sources are emphatic that the film is indeed releasing over the Republic Day weekend. However, in the midst of this, claims have emerged that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asked for modifications which effectively mean 300 cuts in the original edited version of the film, according to a Mumbai Mirror report.

The tabloid reported that Bhansali has “been instructed to delete all references to Delhi, Chittorgarh and Mewar” from his magnum opus. It effectively meant 300 cuts in the film. Reacting to the report, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Prasoon Joshi on Tuesday told IANS, “The makers have submitted the final film with agreed five modifications which has already been communicated and a U/A certificate has been given to the film. CBFC's process is complete and any further news about cuts is absolutely untrue. Let's refrain from utilising CBFC's name unnecessarily.”

Earlier, in a statement, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairman Prasoon Joshi clarified that they have only advised five modifications, including the title change, but “no cuts”. The board has also suggested modifications in disclaimers, pertinently adding one regarding not glorifying the practice of “Sati” and also relevant changes in the song “Ghoomar” to befit the character portrayed, he said.

Deepika Padukone plays the titular role of Rani Padmini while Ranveer Singh essays the role of invader Alauddin Khilji in the film that stars Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh.The film is said to be based on Malik Mohammad Jayasi’s poem Padmavat.

Earlier in 2016, when Udta Punjab was at the centre of controversies, the then CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani drew a lot of flak for demanding 94 cuts in the movie that talked about drug abuse in Punjab and nearby areas. The board had asked for all instances the words ‘Punjab’, ‘Amritsar’, ‘Tarntaran’, ‘Jalandhar’, ‘Moga’, ‘Chandigarh’, ‘Jashanpura’ and ‘Ludhiana’ to be removed from the Shahid Kapoor-Alia Bhatt-starrer movie .

The makers -- Balaji Motion Pictures and Phantom films -- had moved court against this order by the CBFC and the Bombay HC cleared the film with just one minor cut. Dismissing the demand to beep out names of places in Punjab, the court had said, “We do not find anything in the script of the movie that affects the sovereignty of the nation. It is for filmmakers to choose the setting of their films as it was the underlying key to creative freedom.”

