Did Farhan Akhtar and Aditya Roy Kapur fight over Shraddha Kapoor at a party?

Farhan Akhtar wasn’t happy with Shraddha Kapoor’s proximity with Aditya Roy Kapur at a party to celebrate 30 years of the Bhatt camp in Bollywood.

bollywood Updated: Apr 05, 2017 08:58 IST
HT Correspondent
Farhan Akhtar

Later, Shraddha went to Farhan’s house to settle the issue.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor owe their careers in Bollywood to the Bhatts who cast them in Aashiqui 2. The film became a huge hit and that just launched their career as they signed up more films. So it was natural for the two to attend a party to celebrate 30 Unstoppable Years of the Bhatt camp in Bollywood.

However, the proximity between Aditya and Shraddha, who are rumoured ex-flames, irked another guest at the party: Farhan Akhtar, Shraddha’s alleged boyfriend. A report in Deccan Chronicle suggests that Farhan didn’t like the two being close, and confronted Aditya.

The report quotes a source as saying, “Farhan was pretty upset with Aditya and things took a wrong turn from there. As soon as Shraddha got a wind of it, she jumped in to control the damage. In fact, she is at Farhan’s residence sorting out the issue as we speak.”

Shraddha later went to Farhan’s house to argue her side, the report said.

