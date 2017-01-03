Digital is the best platform for filmmakers with quality content: Nalin Singh

Actor and filmmaker Nalin Singh who recently launched his short film online, feels that the time of theatres is coming to an end.

“In the coming years, big filmmakers won’t have any option except releasing their films on digital platforms because that’s where the focus is. As filmmakers, we need to reach the audience where the audience is and that is very important,” says Singh, who recently released his directorial short film A Night Before Surgical Strikes.

“Theatres’ era is over. Gone are the days when people used to go and watch films in theatres. Now everyone wants entertainment on mobile. Theatres are surviving because established actors are there, high budget movies are there. For young filmmakers who have got good quality content, digital platform is the best way to release their film and earn through it,” he says.

He plans to release his next short film online but is still unsure about taking up acting or directing as a permanent option.

“I am still thinking if I am going to grow up as an actor or director. I believe in method acting and all my actors follow it. I am one person who does not believe in VFX or other kinds of special effects. I think both the roles are very interesting and it is difficult for me to take up only one, right now,” he says.