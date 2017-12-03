Tiger Zinda Hai song Dil Diya Galliyan: Salman Khan serenades Katrina Kaif in style

A new song from Tiger Zinda Hai titled Dil Diyan Gallan was launched late Saturday at Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11, Weekend Ka Vaar. Doing the honours was the upcoming film’s leading lady Katrina Kaif.

Salman’s sleeping angel...

A soft number, Dil Diyan Gallan, is all mush, love and romance. We see Salman woo his lady and finally propose to her. The song begins with Salman switching on an old radio set. On air is a song-on -request programme on All India Radio’s Amritsar station. The request is from a gentleman called Shams Alam from across the border in Pakistan, requesting for a song to please his wife. Soon, we see Salman preparing breakfast as Katrina wakes up. When she opens the door, she is pleasantly surprised to find that Salman has spread a breakfast table outside.

The next few frames show them walking down an alley, when suddenly she notices the street is lit with lanterns and right in the centre is a table for two, all spruced up. As they settle in, he takes her hand and in a minute she notices a ring on her finger. The duo is back in the snow, this time Salman serenades her by painting a portrait of her on snow!

And then they danced...

The soft, romantic number is the second song of Tiger Zinda Hai to be unveiled and is quite a contrast to the earlier Swag Se Swagat.

Releasing this Christmas (December 22), the film is a sequel to the highly successful Ek Tha Tiger, directed by Kabir Khan. The sequel has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

