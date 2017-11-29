Dilip Kumar diagnosed with mild pneumonia, advised to rest at home

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, 94 was diagnosed with mild pneumonia but his health parameters are now normal, a family friend said on Tuesday.

Faisal Farooqui, a family friend of the actor took to his official Twitter account, and wrote: “Saab was diagnosed with mild pneumonia. He’s been advised to rest at home. Allah is kind that all other parameters are showing normal - Saab is doing better now. Pls, remember him in your prayers and duas.”

Wanted to update all of you abt Dilip Saab’s health. -FF [Faisal Farooqui @faisalMouthshut posting this tweet on behalf of Dilip Saab] — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) November 28, 2017

Saab was diagnosed with mild pneumonia. He’s been advised to rest at home. Allah is kind that all other parameters are showing normal - Saab is doing better now. Pls remember him in your prayers and duas. -FF — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) November 28, 2017

Earlier this year, in August, the legendary actor was admitted in the Lilavati Hospital here due to dehydration and urinary tract infection but later his health condition improved and he was taken back to his residence. In December 2016, the Padma Vibhushan awardee was brought in for a swelling in his right leg and in April last year, he took ill with pneumonia, but made a quick recovery in two days.

Known as the Tragedy King, Kumar has acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like Devdas (1955), Naya Daur (1957), Mughal-e-Azam (1960), Ganga Jamuna (1961), Kranti (1981), and Karma (1986).

Last seen on the big screen in Qila in 1998, the actor was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

Follow @htshowbiz for more