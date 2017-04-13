Dilip Kumar is on Facebook and this Saira Banu video will warm your hearts

A moving video of veteran actress Saira Banu trying to urge her ailing husband, the legendary actor Dilip Kumar to react, is among the first updates to be shared on his official Facebook account.

Dilip Kumar poses with his Living Legend Lifetime Award that was given to the actor by Punjab Association. (Twitter)

The account is called Official: Dilip Kumar.

The 94-year-old has been suffering back pain, and has a biscuit in his hand during the 33-second long video. It features Saira trying to make Dilip Kumar talk and asks how the biscuit tastes. He, meanwhile, chews on the biscuit with his eyes closed. The emotional video featuring Bollywood’s ‘king of tragedy’, ends with Saira planting a kiss on her husband’s cheek. It is captioned: “Irritating pain in lower back. A refreshing cup of tea is always welcome.”

In the frame is a trolley with a cup of tea.

On Twitter, a post from Dilip Kumar’s handle read: “Based on your desire, I’ve set up a Facebook account today. (It is) the only Facebook account that I will be active on.”

Aap ki khwaishaat ki bina par meine Facebook account aaj se shuru kar diya. Based on your desire, I've setup a Facebook account today. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 12, 2017

https://t.co/W1G2DlOLRL the ONLY Facebook account that I will be active on. On it, I will soon post a video made few minutes ago. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 12, 2017

Just a day earlier, the thespian was felicitated with a Living Legend Lifetime Award from the Punjab Association at his residence here. Some photographs were shared. On his health, a post reads that he is “better” except for “slight discomfort” due to back pain.

Last seen on the big screen in Qila in 1998, the actor was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

Read more

Known for films like Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam and Karma, Dilip Kumar got married to Saira -- over 20 years younger to him -- in 1966.

Follow @htshowbiz for more